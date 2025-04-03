How Swiss Federalism Is Helping The Rise Of A New Digital Right
As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.
From data abuse to deepfakes, the digital age can seem a minefield of new threats. And when something goes wrong online, it's not always easy to get redress. Even in comparatively well-protected places like the European Union (EU), not everyone has the know-how to show in court exactly how their data was misused. Nor is everyone up to speed on how to protect themselves in the first place.
Alexis Roussel, a former president of the Swiss Pirate Party, wants to change this.
“The idea of 'digital integrity' is to reverse the burden of proof,” says Roussel, who first came up with the concept more than a decade ago. Rather than digital rights being based on our status as data-owners, they should be based on our status as people, he argues – in which case claims could be based on harm caused to us as people.
“This would allow a vision of a digital society where the human is respected – a humanist digital society,” he says.More More Digital citizens could shake up democracy in Switzerland and beyond
This content was published on Feb 4, 2025 Leading experts in medicine and business are pinning their hopes on digital twins. Two economists have a bold proposal that could reshape democracy.
