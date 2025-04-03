How Swiss Federalism Is Helping The Rise Of A New Digital Right

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Over the past few years, two Swiss cantons have done something activists elsewhere in the world can only dream of – introduce new constitutional protections for the online age. What does the right to“digital integrity” mean, and can it spread beyond Switzerland? This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 09:01 9 minutes

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.



Italiano it Il federalismo svizzero sta favorendo la nascita di un nuovo diritto digitale Read more: Il federalismo svizzero sta favorendo la nascita di un nuovo diritto digital

Español es El federalismo suizo contribuye al auge de un nuevo derecho digital Read more: El federalismo suizo contribuye al auge de un nuevo derecho digita

Português pt Direito de viver offline já é realidade em partes da Suíça Read more: Direito de viver offline já é realidade em partes da Suíç

日本語 ja 新しい人権「デジタルインテグリティ」 スイス2州が先行導入 Read more: 新しい人権「デジタルインテグリティ」 スイス2州が先行導

العربية ar كيف أفسح النظام الفدرالي السويسري الطريق لولادة حق رقمي جديد؟ Read more: كيف أفسح النظام الفدرالي السويسري الطريق لولادة حق رقمي جديد 中文 zh 瑞士联邦制如何催生“数字人格权”? Read more: 瑞士联邦制如何催生“数字人格权”

From data abuse to deepfakes, the digital age can seem a minefield of new threats. And when something goes wrong online, it's not always easy to get redress. Even in comparatively well-protected places like the European Union (EU), not everyone has the know-how to show in court exactly how their data was misused. Nor is everyone up to speed on how to protect themselves in the first place.

Alexis Roussel, a former president of the Swiss Pirate Party, wants to change this.

“The idea of 'digital integrity' is to reverse the burden of proof,” says Roussel, who first came up with the concept more than a decade ago. Rather than digital rights being based on our status as data-owners, they should be based on our status as people, he argues – in which case claims could be based on harm caused to us as people.

“This would allow a vision of a digital society where the human is respected – a humanist digital society,” he says.

