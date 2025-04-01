Centering Healthcare Institute Receives $3 Million Investment To Expand Support And Accreditation Services For Centeringpregnancy®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHI has pioneered and sustained the Centering model of group care for over 20 years. CenteringPregnancy is a group prenatal care model combining health assessments, group discussions and interactive learning. It offers ten times more time with healthcare providers than traditional care, giving participants the opportunity to explore health and wellness topics often overlooked in standard visits.

"This investment from Elevance Health Foundation comes at a critical moment as we deepen our commitment to expanding access and strengthening support for CenteringPregnancy sites nationwide," said Colin Mincy, Co-CEO of CHI. "By enhancing our technical assistance and accreditation programs, we're empowering more providers to deliver exceptional, equitable care that improves maternal health outcomes and supports thriving communities."

"CenteringPregnancy continues to prove its transformative impact on prenatal care," added Qiana Cressman, Co-CEO of CHI. "With Elevance Health Foundation's generous support, we're equipped to advance our mission of health equity and ensure even more families experience the comprehensive, community-focused care they deserve."

Data shows that CenteringPregnancy reduces preterm births and NICU admissions. By empowering participants, CenteringPregnancy improves maternal outcomes, increases patient satisfaction and reduces healthcare costs.

"Since 2021, the Elevance Health Foundation has invested $30 million to support programs that are ensuring women and their babies are achieving optimal health and well-being," said Shantanu Agrawal, MD, Chief Health Officer of Elevance Health. "Expecting mothers from our grant programs are achieving preterm birth rates significantly lower than the national average – while this is promising, there is still work to be done. By investing in programs like CenteringPregnancy, we are helping improve birth outcomes, which ultimately strengthens overall health outcomes."

Since its founding, CHI has been dedicated to transforming prenatal care through CenteringPregnancy, which brings expectant parents together for group prenatal visits, fostering support and community while improving health outcomes. With Elevance Health Foundation's support, CHI will be able to expand its reach, helping more Centering sites achieve and sustain accreditation, ensuring a higher standard of care for all patients.

