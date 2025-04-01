First Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
|Event:
|Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2025
|When:
|Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Access:
|Conference Call Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 (toll free)
|Conference Call Access Code: 3909613
Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer, Peter J. Cahill, Chief Lending Officer, and Darleen Gillespie, Chief Retail Banking Officer will provide an overview of first quarter 2025 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company's first quarter results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 and will also be available in the“Investor Relations” section of the Company's website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company's website,
About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Trenton, Williamstown, and Morristown, New Jersey, Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, Media, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.78 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses mainly throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol“FRBA”.
Contact
Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO
(609) 643-0058, ...
