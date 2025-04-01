Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation Of Open Lending Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by Open Lending Corporation (“Open Lending” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LPRO).

About the Investigation

On March 17, 2025, Bloomberg reported,“Open Lending shares fall as much as 10% to a record low after the auto loan analytics provider says it postponed its earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for March 17.”

Then, on April 1, 2025, Bloomberg reported“Open Lending shares are down 19% in premarket trading, after the financial services reported its fourth-quarter results and gave an outlook. The company also announced management changes.” In a separate press release, Open Lending announced that it appointed Jessica Buss as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Additionally, the Company stated,“[t]he year ended December 31, 2024 was negatively impacted by a $96.1 million reduction in estimated profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $22.8 million reduction in the prior year.”

Contact

If you would like more information concerning our investigation, please click here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco or contact us at 800-516-9926 or ... .

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Benchmark Litigation, which ranked the firm as a Top Plaintiffs' Firm and as Highly Recommended. Chambers USA recognized the firm as a leading securities litigation firm in its Securities Litigation–Mainly Plaintiff category. The Legal 500 has also ranked the firm as recommended in securities litigation. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Jay Eng, Esq.

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

(800) 516-9926

Email: ...