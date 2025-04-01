How Fedex Works To 10X The Capacity Of Ngos

MENAFN - 3BL) One of the most effective ways to significantly boost the impact of an NGO is by supporting training programs that enhance their capacity to reach and assist more people. These programs empower NGO staff and local partners, ultimately leading to a broader and more sustainable impact.

The Power of Training Programs

Take International Medical Corps, a relief agency we've collaborated with for many years, as a prime example. By supporting their training initiatives, we help them expand their ability to educate and empower doctors, nurses, hospital administrative staff, and community health workers.

Training health professionals yields immediate benefits. It broadens their knowledge base and hones their skills, enabling them to address a wider range of needs and treat more individuals affected by various disasters.

The impact multiplies exponentially when an NGO implements train-the-trainer programs. Each newly trained individual can, in turn, train others, thereby magnifying the overall reach and effectiveness of the initial training.

Real-World Examples: Lebanon and Jamaica

Lebanon (May 2023): In Lebanon, International Medical Corps trained 135 individuals, including 79 people on Primary Trauma Care and 56 on Stop the Bleed. Participants included their country mission staff and officials from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health. Out of these trainees, 22 took part in an intensive 5-day Train-the-Trainer session.

Additionally, International Medical Corps conducted a 30-person workshop for their Lebanon country mission to discuss their Emergency Preparedness and Response Program (EPRP). This program is crucial for each country office as it helps anticipate and organize effective responses to likely emergencies. The workshop covered hazard mapping, risk analysis, supply prepositioning, and the organizational process for activating a response. After the workshop, the team in Lebanon reported feeling significantly better prepared to handle future emergencies.

Jamaica (April 2025): Looking ahead, International Medical Corps will implement a comprehensive training program in Jamaica. This program will target healthcare personnel from regional hospitals affected by Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

The training will cover critical topics such as Stop the Bleed, Basic Emergency Care, and Mass Casualty Management. Participants will work together to develop triage and evacuation plans, assign roles for an incident command team, and simulate a mass casualty event. Over the course of nine sessions-three per topic-234 doctors, nurses, hospital administrative staff, and community health workers will be trained. This includes an estimated 14 individuals who will also participate in the Train-the-Trainer courses, further multiplying the program's impact.

Why Support Training Programs?

The next time you collaborate with an NGO to enhance their capacity, consider funding training programs for their staff and partners. Investing in these initiatives not only strengthens the NGO's immediate response capabilities but also ensures a multiplied return on investment through train-the-trainer programs. This approach will help you achieve your goal of amplifying their capacity by tenfold, creating a far-reaching and lasting impact.

By supporting training programs, you contribute to building a more resilient and capable global community, ready to tackle future challenges with confidence and expertise.

FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.