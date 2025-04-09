Yemen's Vice Prez Calls For International Support Against Houthi Threats

MENAFN - IANS) Aden (Yemen), April 10 (IANS) Vice President of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), Tariq Saleh, urged the international community to bolster support for the Yemeni government in countering threats posed by the Houthi militias.

Saleh made the remarks during a videoconference meeting with US Ambassador to Yemen Steven Fagin, where they discussed matters of mutual interest, including "the ongoing American military campaign to undermine the terrorist Houthi militias and deter their threats to navigation," according to a statement released by Saleh's office on Wednesday.

Saleh warned that Yemen continues to serve as "a platform for the activities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps," stressing the need to "translate the international community's awareness of this threat into tangible support for the legitimate Yemeni government."

"Ending the threats posed by Iran's proxies in Yemen (the Houthi group) requires strong international support for the Yemeni government to complete the battle to restore the state," Saleh said.

For his part, Fagin reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting the PLC, highlighting that his country would continue its efforts to undermine the Houthis' military capabilities until they cease their threat to maritime security in the Red Sea, reports Xinhua news agency.

The US diplomat also underscored the importance of unifying ranks to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Yemen, according to the statement.

Saleh, the nephew of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, commands the elite National Resistance Forces, also known as the Guards of the Republic, stationed along Yemen's western coast near the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been engaged in conflict with the internationally-recognized government since 2014.

In March, the Houthi group resumed attacks on Israeli-linked interests following the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire deal, claiming that their operations aim to end the Israeli offensive in Gaza and facilitate the return of humanitarian aid to Palestinian territories.

On March 15, the US military resumed airstrikes on northern Yemen, with the stated objective of deterring Houthi attacks targeting Israel.