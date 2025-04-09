Inflation In Ukraine Accelerates To 1.5% In Mar 2025 State Statistics Service
The relevant data were published by the Ukrainian State Statistics Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to the statistical data, in March 2025, headline inflation came to 1.4% compared to February 2025 and 3.4% compared to the beginning of the year.
On the consumer market, the price of food products and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.7% in March 2025. In annual terms, this indicator hit 17.4%.
The highest rise was recorded in the price of eggs, totaling 18.8%. In contrast to March 2024, egg prices went up by 44.7%.
The price of fruit, non-alcoholic beverages, sunflower oil, vegetables, processed grain products, bread, meat and products thereof, milk and butter increased by 0.6% to 6.6%. At the same time, the price of rice and salo reduced by 0.5%.
Meanwhile, the price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products showed a rise of 1.9%, following an increase in the cost of tobacco products (2.4%).
The price of clothing and footwear increased by 13.3%, namely footwear – by 13.8%, clothing – by 13.0%.
The price of transport services rose by 0.2%, mainly due to the increased cost of railway and road passenger transport services (4.4% and 1.5% respectively). Meanwhile, the cost of fuels and oils decreased by 0.9%.
A reminder that, in February 2025, consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.8% compared to January 2025. The inflation rate accelerated to 13.4% in annual terms.
