Inflation In Ukraine Accelerates To 1.5% In Mar 2025 State Statistics Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Last month consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 1.5% compared to February 2025. The inflation rate accelerated to 14.6% in annual terms.

The relevant data were published by the Ukrainian State Statistics Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the statistical data, in March 2025, headline inflation came to 1.4% compared to February 2025 and 3.4% compared to the beginning of the year.

On the consumer market, the price of food products and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.7% in March 2025. In annual terms, this indicator hit 17.4%.

The highest rise was recorded in the price of eggs, totaling 18.8%. In contrast to March 2024, egg prices went up by 44.7%.

The price of fruit, non-alcoholic beverages, sunflower oil, vegetables, processed grain products, bread, meat and products thereof, milk and butter increased by 0.6% to 6.6%. At the same time, the price of rice and salo reduced by 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products showed a rise of 1.9%, following an increase in the cost of tobacco products (2.4%).

The price of clothing and footwear increased by 13.3%, namely footwear – by 13.8%, clothing – by 13.0%.

The price of transport services rose by 0.2%, mainly due to the increased cost of railway and road passenger transport services (4.4% and 1.5% respectively). Meanwhile, the cost of fuels and oils decreased by 0.9%.

A reminder that, in February 2025, consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.8% compared to January 2025. The inflation rate accelerated to 13.4% in annual terms.