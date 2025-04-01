Mitsubishi Motors Reports Q1 2025 Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Outlander Plug-in Hybrid had a strong quarter, with 1,703 sales representing an increase of 12%. Contributing to that quarterly performance, March was the nameplate's best-ever pure dealer-retail sales month. Broad showroom attention driven by appropriate sales support and advertising through the quarter led to sales success across the brand, with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross and Mirage all showing well. Mirage has ceased production, and dealer inventory continues to sell down. For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars . News and Notes

MMNA launched the 2025 Outlander in late February, with sales starting in early March. As part of the launch of the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander, Yamaha Corporation recently confirmed its partnership with Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA). The new Outlander features enhancements inside and out, highlighted by a premium audio system developed through an innovative collaboration with Yamaha. This marks the first time Yamaha has created a bespoke in-car audio system for a North American market vehicle.

Signaling the success of Mitsubishi Motors' ambitious business plan, Momentum 2030, Mitsubishi Motors North America recently announced its partnership with LaFontaine Automotive Group , the 30th largest automobile dealer group in the United States according to industry-specialist publication Automotive News, as of their 2024 review of the largest dealer groups in the country. LaFontaine will initially open two Mitsubishi Motors locations, one in Ann Arbor and one in Lansing, with the intention to open additional facilities across the state by mid-2026. Alongside LaFontaine, Bloomington, Minn.-based Walser Automotive Group , the 26th largest automobile dealer group in the United States is joining the Mitsubishi Motors dealer partner network, opening their new facility in Burnsville, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis, this month. Individual model sales results:



Q1 2025 Q1 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 MIRAGE 7,301 5,003 7,301 5,003 OUTLANDER SPORT 6,910 4,569 6,910 4,569 OUTLANDER 11,992 13,846 11,992 13,846 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,703 1,522 1,703 1,522 ECLIPSE CROSS 3,731 3,463 3,731 3,463 TOTAL ALL 31,637 28,403 31,637 28,403

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030 " – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on MMNA, visit href="" rel="nofollow" mitsubishicar .

