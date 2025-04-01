Mitsubishi Motors Reports Q1 2025 Sales
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
MIRAGE
7,301
5,003
7,301
5,003
OUTLANDER SPORT
6,910
4,569
6,910
4,569
OUTLANDER
11,992
13,846
11,992
13,846
OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID
1,703
1,522
1,703
1,522
ECLIPSE CROSS
3,731
3,463
3,731
3,463
TOTAL ALL
31,637
28,403
31,637
28,403
ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.
Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030 " – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.
MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.
For more information on MMNA, visit mitsubishicar.com
