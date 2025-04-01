KUBTEC® Scientific Launches XSEED® X-Ray Imaging Systems Family, Enabling Rapid, Non-Destructive Seed Quality Assessment

STRATFORD, Conn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBTEC®, a global leader in X-ray imaging technology, has proudly launched the XSEED® family of X-ray Systems, a range of high-resolution X-ray imaging systems and software solutions designed specifically for use in seed and agricultural analysis applications.

Each of the XSEED systems is capable of imaging internal seed morphology in fully intact seeds, enabling non-destructive assessment of seed quality in dramatically less time than traditional methods, such as tetrazolium chloride test or germination test.

All systems come equipped with DIGISEED® seed analysis software that provides researchers and seed specialists with the tools needed for precise, customizable, and repeatable seed analysis. DIGISEED software delivers quick seed characterization, including count, size, density, and fill percentage, in just seconds.

In addition, all XSEED systems are cabinet X-ray systems that are safe to use anywhere with very little training. The systems can be installed in mobile labs to support research in the field, with only standard power required; no water or other resources are needed.

The XSEED family has 3 models - XSEED mini, XSEED, and XSEED Plus – designed to meet a variety of budgets and imaging needs.

XSEED mini is an economical benchtop solution, ideal for the lab with little room to spare. XSEED and XSEED Plus systems are equipped with a wide range of proprietary workflow management features such as Image BlenderTM, which combines X-ray and optical images. This combination enables users to map externally visible damage to internal seed structures, as well as conveniently identify labeled samples, as sample data can be embedded right in the image. As the system with the highest image quality of the three, XSEED Plus is able to provide detailed images of minute seed cracks, voids, and evidence of plant infestations for optimized seed quality assessment.

Shane Smithee, Global Sales Manager of KUBTEC Scientific, said of the launch:

"At KUBTEC we are at the forefront of X-ray imaging innovation, with many firsts over our 20 year history. We're very excited to now be the first company to design a line of X-ray systems and software specifically for the needs of our agricultural customers."

Vikram Butani, CEO of KUBTEC Scientific, shared the vision that led to the launch of the XSEED family of systems:

"We understand that agriculture and the seed industry face significant challenges right now, including climate change impacting seed quality and yields, evolving pest resistance, and the need for increased agricultural productivity and sustainable farming practices. We are confident that XSEED can be a tool for addressing these challenges, and provide a more efficient, accurate, and insightful alternative to traditional seed testing methods."

