Simmitri Inc. Celebrates 30 Years Of Excellence In Solar And Roofing Solutions

Simmitri Inc. celebrates 30 years of solar & roofing excellence, delivering energy solutions across the Bay Area.

- Jonathan Garcia, CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simmitri Inc., a leader in solar energy and roofing solutions , proudly announces its 30th anniversary. Established in 1995, Simmitri has been at the forefront of providing high-quality, energy-efficient solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout the Bay Area. With three decades of expertise, the company continues to set industry standards for customer service, innovation, and sustainable energy solutions.

A Legacy of Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

Since its founding, Simmitri has been dedicated to delivering comprehensive solar energy and roofing solutions tailored to the unique needs of each customer. With offerings including residential and commercial solar installations, energy-efficient battery storage solutions, EV charging stations, and expert roofing services, Simmitri has transformed thousands of properties into energy-efficient, sustainable spaces.

“Our mission has always been to provide cutting-edge solar and roofing solutions while ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction,” said Jonathan Garcia, CEO of Simmitri Inc.“Reaching 30 years is a testament to our commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation in the industry.”

Flexible Financing for Solar and Roofing

Simmitri offers a variety of flexible financing options to make solar energy and high-quality roofing accessible to more homeowners and businesses. Whether it's a zero-down solar financing plan, power purchase agreements (PPAs), or low-interest roofing loans, Simmitri ensures that clients can invest in energy-efficient upgrades without financial strain. These financing options allow customers to reduce their energy bills immediately while increasing the long-term value of their properties.

A 5-Star Reputation Built on Trust

With a track record of excellence, Simmitri has earned consistent 5-star ratings on Google, Yelp, and other platforms. Customers praise the company for its meticulous workmanship, knowledgeable professionals, and personalized customer experience.

“Choosing Simmitri for my solar installation was the best decision,” said one satisfied customer.“The team was knowledgeable, the financing options made it affordable, and my energy bills have never been lower!”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Solar and Roofing

As Simmitri celebrates its 30th anniversary, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of renewable energy and roofing innovation. With the rise of GAF Solar Shingle technology, Tesla Powerwall battery integration, and sustainable roofing solutions, Simmitri continues to provide next-generation energy solutions that align with California's clean energy goals.

To commemorate this milestone, Simmitri will be hosting special promotions and community outreach events throughout the year. Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to explore how Simmitri can help them achieve energy independence with customized solar and roofing solutions.

About Simmitri Inc.

Based in San Jose, CA, Simmitri Inc. is a premier provider of solar energy and roofing solutions, serving homeowners and businesses throughout the Bay Area. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Simmitri continues to lead the way in clean energy adoption. For more information, visit simmitri or call (408) 779-3333.

Milestones and Accomplishments Over 30 Years

As Simmitri celebrates three decades of excellence, the company reflects on a legacy marked by innovation, quality, and industry leadership. Here are some notable achievements that have shaped its journey:

.1997: Attained GAF Master Elite Roofer status, a designation held by only 3% of roofers nationwide, recognizing elite craftsmanship and service.

.1999: Featured in Western Roofing Magazine and received the GAF Triple-Excellence Award for outstanding performance in installation, consumer protection, and staff training.

.2000: Pioneered the introduction of ESP Low-E Reflective Insulation to California, improving energy efficiency in roofing systems.

.2001: Developed Energy Efficiency Packages that included attic venting, Low-E skylights, and insulation for enhanced home performance.

.2008: Launched a Solar Energy design and installation division, expanding into renewable energy services.

.2010: Rebranded to Affordable Roofing & Solar, merging solar solutions with traditional roofing offerings.

.2012: Featured in Sunset and ELLE Decor magazines for trailblazing solar roofing installations.

.2013: Achieved Building Performance Institute (BPI) Certification and began offering Comprehensive Energy Assessments.

.2015: Officially rebranded as Simmitri Inc., reinforcing the company's integrated approach to roofing, solar, and smart energy.

.2016: Rolled out battery storage solutions and began installing EV charging stations to support energy independence.

.2017: Developed internal training and certification programs for contractors and introduced a mobile customer communication app.

.2018: Launched a Commercial Energy and Roofing Services division to meet the unique needs of businesses and large-scale properties.

.2019: Introduced Signature Rain Gutter and Metal Works, expanding into custom metal fabrication and aesthetic roofing accessories.

.2020: Appointed Jonathan Garcia as CEO, ushering in a new era of second-generation leadership.

.2021: Released Simmitri Mobile App 2.0 with enhanced project tracking and energy monitoring capabilities for customers. 2022: Simmitri joined Apple's Impact Accelerator with the goal of fostering innovation and advancing Apple's environmental goals.2023:

.2023: Simmitri joined Ernest and Young's (EY) Entrepreneur Access Network program. Additionally, Simmitri won the Triple Excellence Award and President's Club from GAF.

.2024: Simmitri completed multiple commercial microgrid projects throughout California, along with a project for an Apple manufacturer. This project and Simmitri were featured in Apple's sustainability report.

These accomplishments highlight Simmitri's ongoing commitment to progress, sustainability, and delivering cutting-edge energy solutions to the Bay Area community.

