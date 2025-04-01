Former Qwilt, Limelight, And Stackpath Executive Kevin Odden Joins Edgevana

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kevin brings over 20 years of deep expertise in technology infrastructure and connectivity solutions to Edgevana. Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in delivering global distribution solutions for Fortune 100 companies, major broadcasters, and leading gaming publishers and distributors - collectively driving hundreds of millions in revenue. Widely recognized as a trusted advisor to enterprise organizations, Kevin's proven ability to create and scale strategic technology solutions makes him uniquely positioned to help drive Edgevana's mission forward in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kevin to Edgevana during this pivotal stage of our growth. As the world's largest decentralized marketplace and a leader in bridging Web3 and Web2 technologies, we believe his expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission," said Subhan Jahromi , Founder & co-CEO of Edgevana. "With his extensive network and proven expertise, Kevin is uniquely positioned to take our established market presence and expand it into new horizons, driving our mission to democratize and decentralize access to cutting-edge technologies while maintaining the reliability of traditional computing systems".

Edgevana's enterprise solutions enable traditional businesses to leverage Web3, edge computing, and AI-without managing the complexity of the underlying infrastructure. We simplify adoption, delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready technology that integrates seamlessly with existing systems.

"I am incredibly excited to join the exceptional team at Edgevana and contribute to the amazing work they've accomplished," said Kevin. "The company stands at the forefront of the next wave of innovation, with unique capabilities to transform the markets we serve. I'm particularly looking forward to serving our Web2 clients as we bridge traditional and emerging technologies. The blend of talented, hardworking professionals and cutting-edge solutions at Edgevana creates an environment where we can truly make an impact on. I'm eager to be a part of the team to take Edgevana to the next level as we create transformational solutions for our clients and partners across the technology spectrum."

For more information about Edgevana and its innovative solutions, visit .

About Edgevana

Edgevana revolutionizes enterprise technology deployment, offering a seamless solution to launch, scale, and accelerate AI, Web3, and enterprise applications across an expansive network of over 250,000 global data center and edge locations. As a fully vertically integrated platform, Edgevana empowers teams to innovate rapidly, delivering dependable infrastructure, lightning-fast performance, and effortless integration across compute, networking, and cloud environments-unlocking unparalleled efficiency and agility for businesses worldwide.

SOURCE Edgevana