ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES OPENS NEW LOCATION IN ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA

U.S. Navy Veteran and Former Social Services Leader Team Up to Bring Compassionate Care to the Area

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Alexandria, Virginia. Owned and operated by Caitlin Mackay and Pete Guzman, the new office is located at 630 N. Washington Street, Unit B, and will provide high-quality senior care services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to Alexandria's aging population.

"Alexandria's senior population highlights a pressing need for individualized, compassionate care," said Caitlin Mackay. "Our priority is to provide a reassuring presence for seniors and their families, ensuring they can continue to live independently and comfortably in their own homes. Partnering with Always Best Care allows us to expand this commitment to the community we call home."

As co-owners of Always Best Care Senior Services in Alexandria, Caitlin Mackay and Pete Guzman bring a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to providing exceptional care to seniors and their families. Caitlin is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington, with a degree in sociology, and has dedicated 14 years of her career to working with federal and state eligibility programs such as SNAP and Medicaid. Her expertise lies in building strong, effective teams to ensure accurate and timely support for clients. Caitlin's leadership and dedication have made her a trusted advocate for the senior community in both Fredericksburg and Alexandria.

Pete is a proud United States Navy veteran who served as a Hospital Corpsman, and he holds advanced degrees in Sociology, Computer Science, and Urban Planning from the University of Virginia. With a diverse professional background spanning healthcare, cloud technologies, and retail operations, Pete is passionate about improving operations and delivering personalized care. He is committed to creating a positive and supportive environment for seniors.

"Our market research shows there is tremendous demand for senior care services as over 10,000 people each day in the U.S. turn 65 years old – with the population size projected to double in the next 30 years," said Pete Guzman. "Our franchise is uniquely positioned for this growth as we have three potential streams of revenue/services, and this is a major competitive advantage that others do not offer in our market. We were also drawn to Always Best Care's value commitment of always exceeding expectations."

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, expressed his confidence in Pete and Caitlin's leadership, "Caitlin's background with federal programs combined with Pete's dedication to serving the community makes them an ideal fit for our Alexandria franchise. We are excited to see the positive impact they will have on seniors and their families in the area."

Always Best Care of Alexandria will provide non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to residents in Alexandria, Franconia, Springfield, Fort Hunt and Hybla Valley. The office is available to support seniors and their families 24/7, with standard office hours from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a care consultation, contact the office at 703-424-9768 or visit .

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 28 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit .

