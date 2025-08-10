Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US administration to review nation’s climate science reports


2025-08-10 03:01:18
(MENAFN) The current US administration has announced plans to review and potentially update the nation’s climate science reports, according to the energy secretary.

In an interview, the official revealed that the National Climate Assessments have been temporarily removed from government websites due to an ongoing review process. “We will come out with updated reports on those and with comments on those,” he stated.

Congress mandates these assessments, which have been published five times since 2000. Created by hundreds of volunteer scientists and extensively peer-reviewed, the reports detail climate change’s effects on different US regions and provide the latest scientific forecasts.

The energy secretary criticized previous reports for political bias, asserting they “are not fair assessments of the data," and further claimed that earlier evaluations, including the 2018 edition released during President Trump’s first term, failed to present “a reasonable representation of broad climate science.”

This announcement comes after a decision earlier this year to remove over 400 experts working on the sixth assessment, which was planned for release between late 2027 and early 2028.

These actions align with the administration’s broader efforts to downplay climate science, simultaneously encouraging fossil fuel production while scaling back support and funding for renewable energy initiatives.

