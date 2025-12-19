Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Meets PM Modi, Describes Interaction As 'Highly Energising'

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, describing the interaction as“highly energising.”

The meeting, which came soon after the formation of the new Gujarat Council of Ministers, focused on the state's development roadmap and welfare-oriented governance.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Patel conveyed the commitment of“Team Gujarat” towards ensuring comprehensive development and public welfare across the state. He briefed the Prime Minister on the priorities of the newly formed cabinet and reiterated the government's resolve to accelerate growth while strengthening citizen-centric governance.

The discussions also covered the outcomes of the recently held state government Chintan Shibir, where extensive deliberations were carried out on the vision of building a“Viksit Gujarat.”

Chief Minister Patel shared insights from the brainstorming sessions and discussed upcoming development-oriented plans for the state.

Prime Minister Modi provided valuable guidance on Gujarat's future growth trajectory and governance initiatives. The meeting is seen as significant in aligning the state's development agenda with national priorities and reinforcing coordinated efforts between the state and central leadership.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Patel has approved the construction of a new bridge over the Sabarmati River at Rinza village in Tarapur taluka of Anand district. The bridge will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore.

The decision is expected to bring permanent relief to residents of Rinza, Nabhoi, Pachegam and Dugari villages, who have for years faced severe connectivity problems during the monsoon.

Due to frequent changes in the Sabarmati's course, villagers are often cut off from the opposite bank during the rainy season, disrupting daily life, agricultural activities and access to essential services.

Taking a sensitive and people-centric approach, Chief Minister Patel acted on representations made by local residents and approved the construction of a two-lane bridge along with a new 4-kilometre approach road. The sanctioned amount of Rs 110 crore includes the cost of land acquisition, pre-construction activities such as hydraulic surveys, soil investigation, detailed designing, and the execution of the bridge and road infrastructure.

Officials said the project is designed to ensure all-weather connectivity for the affected villages, which currently remain isolated during periods of high river flow.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to significantly improve vehicular movement, facilitate agricultural and allied economic activities, and enhance ease of living for local residents.