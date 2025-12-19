NCP Fumes Over AI-Generated Fake Video Targeting Party Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday strongly condemned the circulation of a fabricated and AI-generated video, asserting that the video has been deliberately spread with the malicious intent of tarnishing the image of the party and its leadership.

The party in a statement said that the video, widely circulated by political opponents across media and social platforms on the eve of the second phase of Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections slated for Saturday, represents a cheap and petty attempt to mislead the public through technological manipulation and misinformation.

“The NCP immediately lodged a formal police complaint upon becoming aware of the video. Subsequently, a forensic examination was sought. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has now conclusively confirmed that the video in question is fake and AI-generated. The forensic findings are being placed in the public domain to ensure transparency and to establish the facts beyond any doubt,” said the release.

It said that the incident reflects the growing misuse of technology by those who lack political credibility and public support.

The party pointed out that creating artificial outrage through fabricated content is no substitute for genuine political engagement or electoral strength.

“NCP sends a clear message to those behind this act: if you wish to challenge us, do so in the democratic arena. Face us in elections. Seek the mandate of the people. Resorting to falsehoods, digital forgery, and misinformation will only erode your own credibility,” said the release.

Earlier, the NCP launched renewed efforts to include it in the MahaYuti alliance to contest elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The state party chief Sunil Tatkare is expected to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make a strong pitch for NCP to get its due share in the set sharing arrangement with BJP and Shiv Sena in BMC and other civic bodies.