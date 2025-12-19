Sudesh Bhosle Remembers Late Satish Shah With A Popular Throwback Clip Featuring Young Sanjay Dutt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bollywood veteran singer Sudesh Bhosle has reminisced about the late actor Satish Shah and shared a major throwback video clip from a popular show that features the late actor along with Sudesh and Sanjay Dutt.

In the video, Sudesh can be seen mimicking various music stalwarts – from Kishore Kumar to SD Burman and others. Satish, in his quintessential fun element, is seen getting pranked by Sudesh and Sanjay in the scene.

Sudesh penned a warm note alongside the video.

He wrote,“Time truly flies. While scrolling through, I found this gem-sharing the screen and voice with my dear friend, the late Satish Shah ji. We miss you every day. And of course, the one and only Sanjay Dutt ji. This video brought back so many beautiful memories from our time together on set. Moments like these are priceless. #sudeshbhosalelive #sudeshbhosale #sanjaydutt #satishshah #sudeshbhosaleofficial #OldMemories #Throwback #FilmMemories @actor_satish_shah_official_ @duttsanjay”

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who is known for his work in films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om' and others, passed away on October 25 in Mumbai. The actor was 74 years old.

The actor is survived by his designer wife, Madhu Shah. His last post was on X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a picture with Govinda and Shammi Kapoor. The post read,“Happy B'day, dearest Shammi ji. You are always around me.”

On the film front, he was last seen in the 2021 movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Talking about Sudesh Bhosle, the singer has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades.

Apart from his singing and mimicry skills, Sudesh Bhosale is also known for being the voice for megastar Amitabh Bachchan in many of his chartbuster Bollywood songs.

He lent his voice to several iconic songs picturised on the megastar, including“Jumma Chumma De De” from Hum (1991),“Say Shava Shava” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and“Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum” from Hum.

His voice became synonymous with Big B in the 1990s, making him an integral part of Amitabh Bachchan's musical legacy.