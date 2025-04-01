Insuremytrip Survey Highlights Top Cruise Concerns, And The Coverage Travelers Need Most

WARWICK, R.I., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cruises surge back in popularity, with ships bigger and better than ever, passengers are becoming increasingly aware of potential risks that could disrupt their vacations. According to a recent survey conducted by InsureMyTrip , the top concern among cruisers is the possibility of getting sick or injured while at sea, prompting many to consider travel insurance to protect their investment.

Survey Question:

If you have been on a cruise, what is your biggest concern that may spur interest in buying travel insurance?

Survey Results:



73% Getting sick or injured

16% Missing a port of call or flight

8% Bad weather

2% Losing passport or travel documents 2% Stolen or lost baggage

Why Cruisers Are Seeking Travel Insurance

The overwhelming majority of respondents - 73% - cited health concerns as their primary reason for purchasing travel insurance. Medical emergencies at sea can lead to costly onboard treatments that standard health insurance may not cover.

Other key concerns, such as missed ports of call (16%) and flight delays (16%), highlight the unpredictable nature of cruise travel. Bad weather, lost passports, and stolen baggage were also noted, demonstrating the risks against which travelers want protection.

While many cruise lines offer their own travel protection plans, these policies often come with significant limitations. Cruise line insurance may not cover pre-existing medical conditions, provide sufficient emergency medical coverage, or include trip interruption benefits for flights and hotels outside the cruise itinerary.

MORE: Compare Cruise Coverage Options

The Advantage of Third-Party Travel Insurance

A comprehensive travel insurance policy from a third-party provider like InsureMyTrip offers broader coverage, including:



Trip Cancellation : Coverage for a wide range of reasons.

Emergency Medical and Evacuation : High coverage limits for unforeseen medical needs.

Pre-existing Condition Coverage : Available in most plans.

Cancel for Any Reason : Cash refunds for ultimate flexibility.

Financial Default Protection : Coverage against cruise line bankruptcy. Baggage Coverage and Trip Delay Benefits : Greater reimbursement options for inconveniences.

Typically, these comprehensive plans cost only 4-8% of the total trip price, offering unparalleled value compared to cruise line policies.

"Travel insurance through a cruise line may seem convenient, but it often lacks the full range of coverage that travelers truly need," says InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow. "Third-party insurance provides greater financial protection, ensuring travelers are covered for medical emergencies, delays, and cancellations - no matter what part of their journey they're on.

Methodology

The InsureMyTrip survey was conducted online and sent to adults identified as policyholders or those interested in travel insurance. The survey was conducted from January 27, 2025 – February 5, 2025, generating 1,646 completed responses.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. As the authority on travel insurance, InsureMyTrip is committed to empowering travelers to make informed decisions by leveraging technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

