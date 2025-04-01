Windy Hill Development Welcomes Alex Ryan As Development Manager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ryan Brings Real Estate Acquisition Expertise to Advance Windy Hill's Mission of Creating Affordable, Thriving Communities Across the Greater Houston Area

HOUSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windy Hill Development , a pioneering land development company establishing master-planned communities and mixed-use commercial retail projects in the Greater Houston area, today announced Alex Ryan as the new Development Manager. Ryan brings extensive real estate acquisition, development, and financial analysis to the role. At Windy Hill Development, Ryan will conduct in-depth market, financial, and supply analyses and ultimately recommend new land tracts for development.

“At Windy Hill Development, we remain dedicated to meeting Houston's housing needs while strengthening our team with top talent in the development industry,” said Randy Hall, CEO of Windy Hill Development.“Alex Ryan brings a proven track record in evaluating real estate opportunities-across single-family, multi-family, and commercial properties-along with exceptional leadership skills honed through his distinguished military service. We welcome Alex to the team and look forward to the significant impact we'll make together.”

Ryan has extensive experience in real estate acquisition and development. He most recently worked as an acquisition and development associate at Venterra Realty, identifying high-potential land sites and providing investment recommendations. ​In previous roles at Vero Sade and CBRE, Ryan conducted financial analyses, managed consultants, and optimized asset valuation. He also worked as a residential real estate loan analyst at InterLinc Mortgage Services, supporting executive financial decision-making.

Additionally, Ryan served as an Airborne Ranger Infantryman in the U.S. Army, executing multiple combat deployments and honing his leadership skills. He holds a Master's of Professional Studies in Real Estate from Georgetown University and a Bachelor's of Science in Economics from the University of Houston.

“I'm eager to join the Windy Hill Development team during this dynamic time in Houston's real estate market,” Ryan said.“With my background in development investments across multiple markets, I look forward to identifying strategic opportunities that advance Windy Hill's mission. I'm grateful to join this talented team and contribute to their visionary work creating communities that will serve Houston families for generations.”

Windy Hill Development currently has nine projects in active development, with more than 6,800 residential lots planned over more than 3,000 acres across Houston, including Alvin, Needville, Crosby, Huntsville, and Dayton, Texas.

About Windy Hill Development

Windy Hill Development, established in 2010 by Randy and Rachael Hall, stands at the forefront of creating master-planned communities alongside significant commercial and residential projects in the Greater Houston area. The Hall's roots, stretching back to Texas's pivotal historical moments like the Alamo and the founding of Friendswood, inspire its vision to embody the spirit of Texas, known for its independence and strong sense of community, in every project. Collaborating with both local and national homebuilders, Windy Hill Development works to fulfill the ever-increasing demand for workforce housing while actively engaging with state and local government leaders to advocate for homeowners and the real estate industry. Learn more about Windy Hill Development's legacy and projects at .

Media Contact:

Carrie Ward, PR for Windy Hill Development

832-407-5347

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at