Marketstar Wins Gold Stevie® Award For Demand Generation Program Of The Year

OGDEN, Utah, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar has received a Gold Stevie Award in the Demand Generation Program of the Year category at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, one of the most prestigious global honors for business excellence. The Stevie Awards recognize outstanding achievements in sales, customer service, and business development, with winners selected through rigorous evaluation by industry experts.

This Gold Award win acknowledges MarketStar's high-impact, data-driven account-based marketing (ABM) strategy, which has elevated client engagement, strengthened lead conversions, and accelerated revenue growth. By integrating advanced search, intent modeling, and AI-powered personalization, MarketStar successfully engaged high-value accounts worldwide, aligning marketing and business development for stronger, more measurable business outcomes.

Alongside this top recognition, MarketStar also secured three Bronze Stevie Awards:



Award for Innovation in Sales – Technology Industries: Recognized for Nytro, MarketStar's AI-powered sales readiness platform, which enhances sales training through interactive AI role-playing, automated scenario creation, and personalized coaching.

Achievement in the Use of Data & Analytics in Sales: Honored for leveraging AI-driven insights and predictive analytics to optimize sales performance, drive account adoption, and enhance sales recommendations on behalf of a global cloud services client. Sales Growth Achievement of the Year: For MarketStar's global sales enablement initiative on behalf of a global enterprise client, which has fueled significant revenue growth and delivered a 15–20x ROI on closed deals.

"These awards are a testament to the innovation and expertise of our teams who continually push the boundaries of sales and marketing excellence," said Keith Titus, President and CEO at MarketStar . "I'm incredibly proud of our teams for their relentless focus to maintain MarketStar's position as the leader in the market and as world-class sales experts."

MarketStar stands alongside other global industry leaders recognized in this year's Stevie Awards, including Kraft Heinz (Sales Growth Achievement of the Year) and Allianz Sigorta (Achievement in the Use of Data & Analytics in Sales).

About MarketStar

Through innovative customer engagement solutions, MarketStar accelerates growth from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) sales, channel, and customer success programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold, and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has sales and marketing teams worldwide. To learn more, visit .

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

SOURCE MarketStar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED