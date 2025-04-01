Mission Wealth Announces Merger With Brown Wealth Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Brown Wealth Management, which oversees more than $204 million in client assets, specializes in guiding families, entrepreneurs, and professionals toward achieving their financial goals while ensuring a legacy for future generations. As part of the merger,, founder of Brown Wealth Management, will join Mission Wealth as the firm's 52nd equity partner.

This partnership marks Mission Wealth's second strategic expansion of 2025 and strengthens its presence in the Midwest.

"Mission Wealth is committed to partnering with firms that share our deep dedication to personalized service and holistic financial planning," said Matthew Adams , CEO and Managing Partner of Mission Wealth. "Brown Wealth Management embodies these values, making this partnership a seamless and exciting step forward. By combining our expertise and resources, we can provide an even greater level of support and guidance to our clients throughout the Midwest and beyond."

Learn More About the Brown Wealth Management Team

Brown Wealth Management has been a trusted partner to individuals, families, and professionals in Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area since 2002. The firm has earned a reputation for values-based planning, comprehensive financial strategies, and a deep commitment to client success. Joining Timothy Brown in the transition are Wealth Advisor Polly Hamm and Wealth Advisor Associate Emma Walley , both of whom bring extensive experience and a client-first mindset to their work.

"At Brown Wealth Management, we have always prioritized relationships, ensuring that our clients feel confident in their financial decisions and the legacy they are building," said Timothy Brown , Founder of Brown Wealth Management. "By joining Mission Wealth, we can enhance our ability to serve clients with more robust technology, expanded financial expertise, and a broader set of planning resources. This merger allows us to uphold our promise of comprehensive, high-touch financial guidance while delivering even greater value to those we serve."

Strategic Growth in the Midwest

Mission Wealth's Midwest expansion is part of the firm's long-term vision to bring its proven, client-first approach to more individuals and families across the country. Brown Wealth Management clients will continue to work with their trusted advisors while gaining access to an expanded team of financial professionals, proprietary investment strategies, and enhanced technology solutions.

With this latest partnership, Mission Wealth continues its intentional, strategic growth trajectory, ensuring that its client-first philosophy remains the cornerstone of every expansion effort. Brown Wealth Management's Eden Prairie office at 12100 Singletree Ln, Suite 175, will serve as a key regional hub for Mission Wealth.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $10.7 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's merger and partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth/opportunity .

