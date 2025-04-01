Congress Leader Welcomes Liquor Ban In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 1 (IANS) Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to ban liquor and bars in 19 religious cities, including Ujjain.

Jaivardhan (39), who is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, said that the government has taken the much-needed step to make religious sites alcohol-free. However, he also pointed out that ordering the ban won't be enough.

Raghogarh MLA, who was also the minister in Kamal Nath-led Congress government, cautioned that wherever such restrictions were imposed (in different states), illegal liquor business has also flourished; therefore, ordering the ban won't be sufficient.

“When such restrictions are imposed, some middlemen get involved in the illegal liquor business. The illegal liquor business is operated through a nexus of government officials and middlemen. I would suggest that the government should keep a close watch on such people,” Jaivardhan told IANS.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has imposed a ban on liquor in 19 religious cities and areas under select gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Maihar.

The liquor ban comes into effect from April 1.

Initially, the decision was taken in January this year, and a proposal in this regard was also approved by the Cabinet.

According to the government order, all liquor shops and bars will be closed down in the urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Amarkantak and in gram panchayat limits of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd and Linga.

While announcing the ban, Chief Minister Yadav said that his government has taken a historic step towards de-addiction and cited 'public faith and religious reverence' associated with these cities and rural areas as reasons for the move.

“The religious places where the liquor ban will take effect from April 1 are spread across one municipal corporation, half a dozen municipal councils and an equal number of village panchayats,” said the Chief Minister.

Ujjain houses the famous Mahakal temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Amarkantak is the origin of the Holy river Narmada, which is considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh.