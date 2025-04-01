Loacker Celebrates 100 Years With 100-Day Pop-Up Kiosk In New York City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to bring a taste of Loacker to the heart of New York City as we celebrate a century of creating moments of joy," said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. "This pop-up kiosk is more than just a place to grab a snack – it's an invitation to take a break, connect with friends and indulge mindfully. Whether you live nearby or are visiting for the weekend, we hope you'll stop by to experience a moment of joy with us."

In addition to new recipes and a special menu, the kiosk will feature a delicious assortment of Loacker wafers and chocolate specialties available for purchase.

Loacker will host a kickoff celebration for the kiosk on April 3, its official anniversary date, with sampling opportunities and prizes available to the first 100 visitors. Fans are invited to stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to learn more.

Founded in 1925, Loacker has always been committed to quality, using only the finest ingredients to create an exceptional taste experience. Whether celebrating a seasonal holiday, a personal milestone or simply indulging in a delicious bite, Loacker's wafers are designed to lightly sweeten every moment.

To learn more about Loacker, visit loackerusa

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian family company known for its delicious wafers, patisseries and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps 100 years ago, Loacker USA is proud to be partnering with Giada De Laurentiis in 2025 to celebrate a century of pure goodness.

The geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South-Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house to authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using high-quality ingredients.

"Che bontà!" means Pure goodness! with every bite, since 1925. For all this time, Loacker has been offering the pure, natural goodness and pleasure of their magnificent creations. This long confectionary tradition started with Alfons Loacker, who first started making wafers in his little pastry shop in Bolzano, Italy. Not much has changed since then: Loacker now makes all their delicacies at 1000 meters above sea level, high up in the mountains in Auna di Sotto (IT) and Heinfels (AT), using only carefully selected ingredients, with no trace of any artificial flavorings, added colors or preservatives, and pack their snacks fresh out of the oven to preserve their full fragrance. But, to achieve perfection, goodness demands more than this, which is why Loacker is constantly committed to greater social and environmental sustainability. Because, at Loacker, goodness is a choice.

To learn more about Loacker, visit loackerusa or follow Loacker on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest , YouTube and TikTok

