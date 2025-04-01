Webinar On Small Wind Turbines For Canada

Flower Turbines Canada Investment Webinar

Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines

This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.

Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

ZW Charging Station in Nissewaard

The Flower Turbines CEO is Giving a Webinar on Their Plans for the Canadian Market on April 3

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founder & CEO of Flower Turbines , Dr. Daniel Farb, will give an investor webinar on April 3 at noon Eastern time, sharing our innovation, unique technology and plans moving forward with an evaluation of the Canadian market with reasons to invest in and purchase Flower Turbines and its plans to manufacture locally.Registration is atCanada is an area of high winds and high latitude so the right wind technology would be an excellent renewable energy for the country.Flower Turbines is equity crowdfunding in Canada and the UK for the first time and kicking off sales there. For more information about the investment, go toUK accredited investors can also invest through and follow the instructions.Filling out the forms for investment takes a few minutes.Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:- Awarded the“Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: #- Chosen as an Uplink Innovator by the World Economic Forum. (25 companies chosen each year). Watch the video they made about Flower Turbines:- A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Chosen by US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall in 2024One of the disruptive innovations in the Flower Turbines business plan is to change the market for small wind turbines from one at a time sales to large project sales. Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its“Bouquet Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage in scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce. As an example, 4 turbines correctly arranged perform as well as 8 turbines separately. This has a tremendous potential effect on the cost of wind energy in urban and suburban commercial and residential projects, or anywhere else where space is limited. The significance is like the difference between being able to put only one solar panel per roof versus many. And Flower Turbines does one better: its turbines make their neighbors perform better. This is an important scientific and business-model innovation.The turbines are also beautiful, quiet, and bird friendly. They start at lower speeds than other turbines and endure higher speeds. Their 30+ patents are loaded with aerodynamic, engineering, and electronic advances.Flower Turbines is a popular investment, having already received over $17 million of investment in common stock through equity crowdfunding and angel investments. Larger angel and institutional investors should contact ...“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb.“We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”

Flower Turbines Brand Video

