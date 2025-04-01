‘Yunus Must Exercise Restraint, Commenting On India Is Unwise’: Former Manipur CM

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 1 (IANS) Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Tuesday that Bangladesh government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus must exercise restraint and commenting on a country like India could be counter-productive.

“It is apparent that Muhammad Yunus and his interim government in Bangladesh are attempting to frame the northeast as a strategic pawn to serve their geopolitical ambitions,” Singh wrote on 'X'.

He further added that such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader.

“I condemn his remarks in the strongest possible terms. Let it be made absolutely clear, India's unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone. Muhammad Yunus must exercise restraint. Making reckless comments about a nation like India is not only unwise but can also lead to consequences he may come to regret,” he claimed.

Calling his country the 'only guardian of the ocean' in the region, Yunus urged China to extend its economic influence to his country.

“India's northeastern states, being landlocked, could prove to be an opportunity,” Yunus said.

During his four-day visit to China, Yunus advocated for closer economic ties with that country (China).

Bangladesh government's Chief Adviser pointed out that India's northeastern states, collectively called the 'Seven Sisters', lack direct access to the sea.

He suggested that this situation presents a major opportunity, as the region could serve as an extension of the Chinese economy.

He proposed that China's engagement could extend to India's seven northeastern states, emphasising that they are landlocked and could benefit from access through Bangladesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister said that the statement of Bangladesh's interim government's Chief Advisor is“offensive” and“condemnable”.

The Chief Minister also added that Yunus's remark underscores the vulnerability of the 'Chicken Neck' corridor of the northeast.

“The statement made by Muhammad Younis of Bangladesh so-called interim government, referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He added that Yunus's remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India's strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor.

“Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested serving this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor,” he said.

The Chief Minister said additionally, exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the 'Chicken's Neck', should be prioritised.

“Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation. Such provocative statements by Muhammad Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas,” added the Chief Minister.