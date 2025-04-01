Emoney Advisor Launches Premium Client Portal

New features such as a mobile app are now available to all eMoney users as add-on option

RADNOR, Pa., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced it has launched the Premium Client Portal, a new offering with advanced features designed to create a more interactive and engaging user experience. Available as an add-on option for all current eMoney planning packages, the Premium Client Portal is an enhanced version of eMoney's industry-leading Client Portal, which allows clients to view their finances in one place, aggregate accounts, and securely store documents.

The Premium Client Portal features additional tools that enhance engagement, strengthen relationships, and drive business growth. Key features include:



Mobile App : Available in the App Store and Google Play Store, the mobile app features an enhanced and streamlined interface for a simplified experience, along with advanced features such as support for biometrics and notifications.



Explore: This feature enables users to explore financial topics that matter to them and gain insights without affecting their existing plan. Users can also share findings with their advisor, who can then demonstrate value by suggesting relevant plan adjustments.

Personalized Homepages : A tailored home screen highlights the data most important to clients and aligns with their preferences, boosting engagement and satisfaction.

"Our new Premium Client Portal represents a bold step forward in redefining the advisor-client experience. Built on decades of innovation, this enhanced portal delivers a more interactive and personalized approach, empowering advisors with deeper insights and seamless collaboration," said Chad Porche, senior vice president of product management at eMoney. "With evolving client expectations in mind, we've created a solution that not only strengthens relationships but also helps advisors deliver smarter, more data-driven financial guidance at scale."

The launch of the Premium Client Portal follows updates made to the Client Portal last year, including:



Updated modern design: Prioritizes simplicity, functionality, and effective data presentation within the newly refreshed portal that offers a significant visual enhancement.

'My Advisor' page: Showcases relevant information and materials in a new customizable space within the portal. 'My Plan' feature: Organizes financial plans by topic and transforms the way end-clients view and interact with their financial plans using this new tab within the portal.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.

