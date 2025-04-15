403
Israeli Forces Storm Jenin Government Hospital, Detain Youth, Staff
(MENAFN) On Monday, Israeli military personnel executed a raid at the Jenin Government Hospital, detaining a Palestinian youth from the emergency room, according to eyewitness accounts.
Witnesses also reported that several hospital staff members were arrested during the operation.
This raid is part of a broader Israeli military campaign in the northern West Bank that has been ongoing since January. This initiative has resulted in the deaths of over 70 Palestinians and has forced thousands to flee their homes.
Palestinian sources reveal that since October 2023, Israeli forces have detained at least 16,400 Palestinians in the West Bank. This figure includes those who have been released and does not reflect the thousands believed to have been arrested in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that nearly 950 Palestinians have died and more than 7,000 have sustained injuries in the occupied West Bank since the onset of the Israeli conflict with Gaza in October 2023.
In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel's extended occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
