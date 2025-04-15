403
Blue Origin Celebrates Historic All-Female Suborbital Spaceflight
(MENAFN) In a historic milestone, Blue Origin launched an all-female crew on a suborbital spaceflight on Monday, marking the first mission of its kind since 1963, when Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to journey into space.
The New Shepard rocket took off at 8:30 AM CDT from the company’s launch site near Van Horn, Texas, carrying six women, including pop icon Katy Perry and "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.
The crew also featured Lauren Sanchez, a former journalist and the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos; Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist; Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics researcher; and film producer Kerianne Flynn.
During the roughly 10-minute flight, the capsule ascended past the Karman line, the recognized threshold of space situated about 62 miles above Earth, before safely returning under parachutes to the Texas desert.
This flight marks a significant advancement in Blue Origin’s efforts to promote space tourism and enhance accessibility to space.
A press meeting with the crew is set to occur later on Monday.
