Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs Hosts Latashá Exhibition During Coachella 2025 In Partnership With Superchief Gallery And FWB

For the Palm Springs AIR program, Ace reimagined what artist residencies could look like by developing a first-of-its-kind partnership with emerging tech and culture brand, FWB and the world's first NFT gallery, Superchief Gallery , to lead curation at the hotel. FWB is a new cultural institution growing the adoption of emerging technology in pursuit of a better internet, while Superchief is an international gallery exploring untapped possibilities for the NFT as an artist's tool. Together, they have worked with Ace Hotel to spotlight four artists to capture the surreal psychedelia of LA's desert landscape.

The multidisciplinary artist Latashá used her time at the hotel to explore thermo-imagining techniques to create an interactive NFT work inspired by the surrounding desert for hotel visitors to enjoy. In addition to her visual art, Latashá is an accomplished musician and leveraged the music videos for her rap singles 'glo up ' and 'gogo wyne ' to create an NFT that drove sales valued at nearly $100,000 in 2021.

'muva_nature' will be on display in the lobby of the Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs and via digital auction from now through August. The exhibition is open to the public, and visitors to Palm Springs during Coachella are welcome to view Latashá's work as part of their weekend activities.

Latashá - 'muva_nature'

'muva_nature' is an abstract multimedia meditation on humanity's deep connection to the natural world and how climate change reflects both societal and personal transformation. Through film, photography, poetry, performance art, music, and experimental visual effects, the work draws parallels between the earth's upheavals and our own internal shifts.

Inspired by time spent in Palm Springs - hiking and forging a profound bond with mountains, canyons, and sky, while witnessing the LA fires and the shifts in governmental systems - the project reflects a transformative journey. The experience was further enriched by visits to the Agua Caliente Museum and a deepened understanding of the Cahuilla tribe, instilling a greater respect for the planet and a reminder that no one truly owns this land.

'muva_nature' employs thermo-imaging and inverted color palettes to reflect a world heating up - both environmentally and internally. The accompanying electronic music, exclusive to the performance, mirrors the earth's rhythm. At its core, 'muva_nature' reminds viewers that humanity is not separate from nature.

Latashá 's exhibition 'muva_nature ' is currently on view at Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs

Address: 701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

IG: @acehotelpalmsprings

Latashá

IG: @callmelatasha

Website:

About the Ace AIR program

In 2023, Ace relaunched the long-running Artist in Residence (AIR) program at locations internationally. The program has hosted over 400 multidisciplinary artists at Ace properties over the last decade, providing creatives the space to both make and exhibit work. Over the years, Ace has been a momentary home to a diverse array of artists working in disciplines as wide-ranging as drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, dance, experiential sound, and more.

For the 2024/2025 program, Ace's curatorial partners include the New York-based publication Byline in Brooklyn; commune Gallery in Kyoto; Powerhouse Arts in New York; The Substation in Sydney; and FWB in partnership with Superchief Gallery in Palm Springs. Working in tandem with Ace, these like-minded partners co-curate the artist selection process as well as the exhibitions at each property concluding the residencies.

