Schneider Electric Introduces U.S. Public Sector Business: Schneider Electric Federal, Inc.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a longtime partner to the U.S. government, Schneider Electric provides secure, uninterrupted, and reliable power to critical systems, digitalizing and modernizing the government to be more efficient and secure via our hardware and AI-driven software solutions. This announcement marks the incorporation of Schneider Electric Federal, building on the previous business known as Schneider Electric Critical Buildings Systems Inc. It also reflects the growing collaboration between Schneider Electric and the U.S. government and military to design and build more efficient and hardened military infrastructure, install microgrid technologies, upgrade buildings, modernize electrical infrastructure, and more.

"Energy security is national security, and as the largest consumer of energy, the federal government must have access to secure, efficient, and reliable power," said Jay Owen, President of Schneider Electric Federal. "From hardening infrastructure against cyber threats to optimizing resource usage within government facilities, Schneider Electric Federal delivers tangible results: enhanced security, streamlined processes, and significant cost savings."

Jay Owen has helmed the team since 2022 and will continue to lead the newly named company as President, alongside a board of directors that features prominent national security experts like General Al Edmonds and Sherri Goodman , and business leaders, including Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations for Schneider Electric.

"For over 135 years, Schneider Electric has proudly helped power the United States. Given our continued commitment to U.S. manufacturing and the launch of Schneider Electric Federal, we are better positioned than ever to enable a new era of energy efficiency in this country," said Aamir.

A growing number of federal facilities already rely on Schneider Electric's hardware, software, and performance contracting solutions to deliver reliable and secure power to mission-critical systems while reducing and optimizing energy consumption. Over the past 30 years, the company has successfully implemented more than 1,000 public sector projects, including:



Yokota Air Base (Japan): SE Federal helped the US Air Force reduce energy and water costs by 29.3%, generating $12.3M in annual savings and enabling the base to meet the 14-day islanding requirement.

Marine Corps Logistics Base (Albany, GA): SE Federal helped the base achieve 100% of its power from renewable energy, projecting $214M in savings over 23 years. Marine Corps Air Station (Miramar, CA): SE Federal helped install a 1.5 MW battery energy storage system to bolster the microgrid that powers the home of 15,000 marines, sailors and their families.

A U.S. incorporated company, Schneider Electric Federal is approved to work with the U.S. Government on classified and unclassified programs through a Special Security Agreement (SSA). In concert with the US Department of Defense's Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), Schneider Electric Federal has agreed to a comprehensive series of controls and requirements set forth by the SSA and subject to oversight by a Government Security Committee to ensure independent management.

About Schneider Electric Federal

Schneider Electric Federal is renowned for delivering secure and reliable solutions that power progress for a future-ready U.S. Government. As the #1 energy service company and microgrid integrator in the world, our solutions modernize infrastructure, enhance national security, and ensure energy independence while guaranteeing cost savings. We specialize in providing digital energy solutions, software, and services to drive long-term efficiency and mission-readiness on classified and unclassified projects across the federal government.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources , bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On .

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency .

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries , resilient infrastructure , future-proof data centers , intelligent buildings , and intuitive homes . Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers .

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all .

