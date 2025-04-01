Meet Vívoactive 6, The Latest Health And Fitness Smartwatch From Garmin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "No matter your fitness goals, vívoactive 6 is designed to help you understand your body better than ever before. From your morning routine to your mid-day workout session to your nighttime wind down and everything in between, this smartwatch will be with you every step of the way."-Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Start the day off right

Wake up feeling more refreshed with smart wake alarm, a new tool that looks at lighter sleep stages during a pre-selected window of time to gently wake users with a light vibration. Once awake, the morning report provides an overview of last night's sleep, recovery insights, Body Battery, daily calendar and more1. It also includes heart rate variability (HRV) status, an early indicator of overall wellness and how prepared the body is for the day ahead. And now, users can customize the report even more with different themes, data and inspirational messages.

Never miss a beat

Packed with key health and wellness features, vívoactive 6 can help keep users going strong all day.



Body Battery: View energy levels throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest. Get even more details and personal insights on how sleep, naps, daily activities and high stress impact energy levels.

Sleep coach: Receive a sleep score and personalized coaching for how much sleep is recommended and keep track of different sleep stages, naps and other key metrics such as Pulse Ox2 and HRV status.

HRV status: Monitor heart rate variability while sleeping to better understand overall health and how the body is navigating the challenges of life and environment.

Stress tracking: See how calm, balanced or stressful moments affect the body throughout the day.

Meditation and mindful breathing: Reduce stress, anxiety and more with guided meditation practices or start a breathwork activity to track respiration rates and stress levels.

Pulse Ox: Track blood oxygen saturation while awake or asleep. Women's health: Track a menstrual cycle or pregnancy and receive exercise and nutrition guidance.

Dominate your sweat session

To stay active throughout the day, vívoactive 6 includes more than 80 preloaded sports apps, including walking, running, cycling and pool swimming, plus new daily suggested walking workouts. Users can also download a robust selection of step-by-step workouts for strength, HIIT, yoga, Pilates, mobility and more through Garmin Connect. They can also access Garmin Coach running and strength training plans-several of which adapt daily based on performance, recovery and health metrics to help users prepare for their next race, train for a milestone or improve overall fitness. In addition to keeping tabs on daily steps and calories burned, vívoactive 6 can track moderate and vigorous intensity minutes, VO2 max and more. For wheelchair users, wheelchair mode tracks daily pushes1 and provides weight shift alerts, handcycle workouts and more3.

While out for a run, keep track of crucial running dynamics like cadence, stride length and ground contact time and use the running power feature to see how much power is being applied to better manage effort and fine-tune training. To prepare for race day, PaceProTM provides runners with grade-adjusted pacing guidance based on course elevation and personal pacing preferences. Following a workout, the workout benefit and recovery time tools can help users understand how their workout benefits their body and see how much time is needed to recover before taking on their next fitness challenge.

Stay in the know

No matter what the day holds, stay connected with vívoactive 6. Receive text messages, emails and alerts when paired to a compatible iPhone® or AndroidTM smartphone. Those with an Android phone can also respond to texts using the on-watch keyboard. Safety and tracking features help provide peace of mind by sending a message with the user's live location (when available) to chosen emergency contacts if they feel unsafe or if an incident is detected4. While out and about, breeze through certain checkout lines or transit systems with Garmin PayTM contactless payments5 and download songs and playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music and Deezer (subscription required) for phone-free listening. What's more, see health and fitness information in the Garmin ConnectTM app and download apps, watch faces and more from the Connect IQTM Store right on the watch, or find more options in the smartphone app.

Featuring a lightweight, aluminum bezel and silicone band, vívoactive 6 comes in Black/Slate, Bone/Lunar Gold, Jasper Green and Pink Dawn. Available to order on Garmin on April 4th, vívoactive 6 has a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the health and wellness industry. Committed to developing smartwatches and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garminfitness on social, or follow our blog .

1 Activity tracking accuracy.

2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin/ataccuracy . Pulse Ox is not available in all countries.

3 Not all features are available when watch is in wheelchair mode.

4 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin/ble . For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin/safety

5 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information

