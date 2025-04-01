VIAVI Announces Enhancements To ONE Labprotm 1.6Tb/S Test Platform



Industry-first ONE LabPro ONE-1600 supporting high-bandwidth Ethernet testing will be showcased at OFC 2025 Honored by 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) today announced enhanced performance capabilities for the VIAVI ONE LabPro ONE-1600, the world's first electrical 212G/lane, 1.6Tb/s testing solution that has been proven in labs around the world. Leveraging the latest SerDes and DSP technology from Broadcom, the enhanced ONE LabPro ONE-1600 platform provides a highly advanced test platform for physical layer silicon fully aligned with emerging standards, the ability to test framed and unframed traffic, and enables support for high-bandwidth network switching devices at the heart of Ethernet fabric for AI at scale.

Available in 2-port and 4-port rack mount configurations for maximum port density, the ONE LabPro ONE-1600 received high-score honors from 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews and will be featured at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference and Exposition from April 1-3, 2025 in San Francisco, California at VIAVI Booth 2319.

Emerging applications such as AI, ML, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and quantum computing are driving bandwidth demand and scale at an unprecedented rate. ONE LabPro ONE-1600 supports manufacturers of Integrated Circuits (ICs), transceivers, and switching systems operating up to 1.6Tb/s with R&D, System Verification Testing (SVT), and live production and manufacturing testing.

"VIAVI anticipated the pressure on network and computing infrastructure and was first to market with 1.6Tb/s test in September 2024," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production, VIAVI. "The ONE-1600 has successfully interoperated with numerous 1.6Tb/s module vendors, and we are seeing a significantly faster adoption rate of 1.6Tb/s optical connectivity than previous data rate generations."

"Maintaining signal integrity and robust error correction at 200G/lane is crucial as the industry advances to 1.6T networking," said Khushrow Machhi, Senior Director of Marketing, Physical Layer Products Division, Broadcom. "Our collaboration is focused on developing cutting-edge testing solutions that tackle these challenges, accelerating the adoption of 1.6T technology, and supporting the evolution of AI-driven infrastructure and high-performance data centers."

The VIAVI ONE LabPro testing platform integrates physical layer insights with multi-port, multi-flow traffic generation and analysis across a range of data rates. Featuring the highest levels of port density and scalability in the market, ONE LabPro scales to 102Tb/s of test bandwidth such as 64 x 1.6Tb/s test ports using ONE-1600 modules or 128 x 800Gb/s test ports using HSE-800 modules, orchestrated by a single controller. The system can synchronize to sub-nanosecond mixed combinations of test modules, centrally managed by the controller, with full breakout capabilities, multi-user logical port support, and single-user per logical port granularity.

With a contemporary, web-based user interface and next-generation, Python-based automation framework, ONE LabPro enables advanced traffic generation and analysis to troubleshoot and test the functionality and performance of ICs, pluggable interfaces, switching and routing devices, and networks.

