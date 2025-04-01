Cango Inc. Announces March 2025 Production Update For Crypto Mining Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) ("Cango" or the "Company") today announced its production update for crypto mining business in March 2025. Bitcoin Mining Update for March 2025

Metrics Mar 2025 1 Feb 2025 1 Number of Bitcoins produced 530.1 472.7 Average number of Bitcoins produced per day 17.1 16.9 Total number of Bitcoins held 2 2,474.8 1,944.7 Total number of Bitcoins sold 2 - - Deployed hashrate 2 32 EH/s 32 EH/s Average operating hashrate 3 30.3 EH/s 29.7 EH/s

1. Unaudited, estimated.

2. As of month-end.

3. Average over the month.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) primarily operates a leading Bitcoin mining business. Cango has deployed its mining operation across strategic locations including North America, Middle East, South America, and East Africa. Cango expanded into the crypto assets market in November 2024, driven by the development in blockchain technology, increasing prevalence of crypto assets and its endeavor to diversify its business. Meanwhile, Cango has continued to operate the automotive transaction service in China since 2010, aiming to make car purchases simple and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: .

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu

Cango Inc.

Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581

Email: [email protected]

Helen Wu

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +86 10 6508 0677

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cango Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED