Belize –  Taiwan ICDF Sheep And Goat Project Concludes Nine-Year Project

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise (MAFSE), in collaboration with the Taiwan ICDF Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep Project Phase II), held a closing ceremony for the Taiwan ICDF Breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep Project Phase II), held at the National Sheep and Goat Breeding Center in Central Farm, Cayo District on March 31, 2025.

The ceremony marked the end of a nine-year project that had a total investment of BZ $10,837,108.00 from Taiwan ICDF and another BZ $1,500.000.00 from the government of Belize. The project contributed to the vast growth of the Sheep and Goat sub-sector in Belize, which saw a 100 percent growth over ten years.

The project's achievements included the construction of a state-of-the-art National Sheep and Goat Breeding Center in Central Farm, the importation of genetic stock of sheep and goats, the training of over 900 farmers, teachers, students, and technicians, the establishment of a traceability system and the establishment of a functioning local market for sheep and goat products and by-products.

The ceremony not only marked a historical milestone of the Breeding Sheep and Goat Industry in Belize but also highlighted the country's growth within this sub-sector.

The government of Belize expresses heartfelt gratitude to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for contributing greatly to the agriculture sector in Belize. This friendship and collaboration extend beyond the borders of Belize.

The government of Belize remains committed to the continued growth of this sub-sector for the benefit of the farmers and other stakeholders.

