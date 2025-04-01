Ukraine To Work With U.S. On Mutually Acceptable Minerals Agreement FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv is working to ensure that the minerals agreement mutually meets the national interests of the United States and Ukraine.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that Ukraine was ready to sign the previously developed framework agreement, but, according to the minister, it received a proposal for development on March 28 through diplomatic channels, and the necessary domestic procedures began.

“I also confirm to you that we have started relevant consultations with the American side on the text of the agreement. We have already held one round of these consultations. The Ukrainian side is committed to concluding a document that would meet the mutual national interests of both the United States and Ukraine,” Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister considers the text of the agreement, which will provide for the further strengthened presence of powerful, large American businesses, a contribution to Ukraine's security infrastructure.

“We will work with our American colleagues to reach a mutually acceptable text for signing,” the minister concluded.

awards another 353 Ukrainian defenders, 184 of them posthumousl

As reported by Ukrinform, according to President Zelensky, Ukraine officially received a version of the new minerals agreement from the United States on Friday, which is completely different from the previous on . The President confirmed that the agreement - on the creation of a joint investment fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine with the United States - would not contain any debts to the United States.