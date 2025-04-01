403
Michael Frohlich Exits Weber Shandwick
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Michael Frohlich, The Weber Shandwick Collective's EMEA chief executive and global chief client transformation officer, is leaving the agency after three years, PRovoke Media can reveal.
His exit comes after the successful completion of his three-year transformation plan for The Weber Shandwick Collective's (TWSC) EMEA network, whose objectives were to create an integrated network that is“valued by its people and clients, and valuable to the global business in terms of performance.” The agency was recently named as one of PRovoke Media's 50 Best Agencies in the UK , and in Europe .
Frohlich joined Weber Shandwick in 2021 from Ogilvy, where he was the advertising agency group's first UK CEO from a public relations background and led its transformation into an integrated business across the advertising, CRM, digital, social, PR and design disciplines.
Previously, Frohlich was WPP client lead for IAG and British Airways, across an integrated marketing and creative services team, as well as working for Bell Pottinger and Shine Communications. In 2003 he co-founded Resonate, which became the consumer division of Bell Pottinger in 2007.
Frohlich – whose next move is not yet known – told PRovoke Media:“I'm incredibly proud of our three-year transformation journey, across EMEA and the global client programme. It's been a dramatic, creative, fun filled, award-winning ride.
“A huge heartfelt thank you to all the brilliant leaders and teams who make a real difference every day. TWSC is a special place with innovation at its heart which will continue to grow and lead the industry.”
Greg Prager, head of the EMEA corporate practice, will step in as interim CEO in EMEA, while Charlotte Witte, chief client and growth officer for EMEA, will take over the interim leadership of the agency's global Major Engagements Council client programme.
In an internal memo announcing Frohlich's departure, global president Jim O'Leary said: "Michael's passion, ideas, and leadership have greatly contributed to our agency's culture in EMEA and the global industry recognition of the region's outstanding work – particularly as we earned Campaign's Global Agency of the Year and EMEA Health Agency of the Year (twice).
He continued: "In EMEA, our leaders and teams have transformed the region into a collaborative, innovative, and creative powerhouse... We are incredibly grateful to Michael for his invaluable contributions to TWSC, our clients, and our colleagues."
The Weber Shandwick Collective global CEO Susan Howe told PRovoke Media: "Michael Frohlich joined The Weber Shandwick Collective in 2021 with a specific remit to revitalise the EMEA region and the global client programme. He has led the transformation of both and been recognised with multiple industry awards, making now the right time to seize his next opportunity. TWSC wishes Michael well as he leaves the firm for his next leadership role.”
Frohlich will be presented with the PRovoke Media SABRE Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement at the EMEA SABRE Awards this week.
Paying tribute to his achievements at Weber Shandwick, his former boss Gail Heimann – who was global CEO of The Weber Shandwick Collective until her retirement last year – told PRovoke Media:“So much gets said and written about 'leadership'. Rightfully. But if you boil it down to its essence – the art of leading people – you get the magic of Michael Frohlich.
“He leads people to be more curious, more insightful, more impactful and, importantly, more joyful in the pursuit of addressing and solving the toughest issues. Michael's magnetism is part of his story. But strategic muscle, commitment to ideas and a courageous approach to making change are the foundation of the Frohlich brand of leadership. It's the kind of leadership that makes a difference. For people. And for the industry.”
