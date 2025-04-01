Massive Fire In Commercial Building In Noida, Several Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 1 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in a commercial building located in Sector-18 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, causing panic in the entire area.

Pictures and videos of this horrific fire are going viral on social media, in which people are seen coming out of the windows and descending with the help of ropes.

According to the information, a fire broke out in a commercial building named Krishna Apara Plaza located in Atta Market of Sector-18, Noida

It is said that this fire started in a showroom located on the ground floor and quickly spread throughout the building.

Panicked by the fire, many people ran towards the roof, while some people tried to climb down from the windows to save their lives.

As soon as the fire was reported, six fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations.

However, the exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Seven people have been reported injured in this incident. The condition of three of them is said to be critical. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The flames and smoke caused panic among the people, which created an atmosphere of chaos in the entire area.

Even after this accident, no official statement has come from the administration yet. Local people say that incidents of fire have happened in this area before, but adequate security arrangements have not been made.

The team of fire brigade and administrative officials is assessing the damage as well as extinguishing the fire.

According to preliminary information, many shops and offices have suffered heavy damage due to the fire.

Just a couple of days ago, a video of a fire in a PG in Greater Noida surfaced. Two girls were seen jumping from the balcony to escape the fire.