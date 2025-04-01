X-Sense Spotlights Smart Smoke Alarm Tech At FSE 2025: Voice Alerts & Hybrid Interconnectivity
"We are committed to continuous innovation in the home safety space, striving to lead the industry with smart, breakthrough technologies that make protection simpler for everyone." - the CEO of X-Sense
Wireless Smoke Alarm with Voice Alerts: X-Sense XS0B-MR
X-Sense XS0B-MR speeds emergency response with clear voice prompts like "Smoke detected in the bedroom," helping children and the elderly react faster than they might to traditional sirens. Retailing at €29.99, it supports wireless interconnection across multiple units and integrates with the X-Sense Home Security App through the SBS50 gateway , enabling remote monitoring and alert sharing.
Hybrid Interlinked Smoke Alarm with RF Module: X-Sense XS0F
Exclusively sold in brick-and-mortar stores, the XS0F is ideal for both new installations and retrofit projects. It supports hybrid interconnection using existing mains wiring and its removable RF module-offering expanded coverage and greater flexibility for complex environments.
Both devices are backed by X-Sense's growing local infrastructure to better serve customers across Europe.
European Local Support
X-Sense has opened a new regional office and warehouses in Germany, ensuring faster delivery, local technical support, and better service for European distributors and installers-strengthening its long-term commitment to the market.
About X-Sense
Founded in 2013, X-Sense is a leader in smart home safety, offering advanced smoke alarms, CO detectors, and safety sensors. With over 15 million units sold, the company continues to innovate through enhanced R&D to deliver smarter, simpler protection. All products undergo rigorous third-party testing by TÜV and BSI, underscoring X-Sense's commitment to making reliable home safety accessible worldwide.
Distributor Partnership
Join X-Sense's distributor partnership for innovative safety solutions and strong incentives:
Contact Information
Distribution Partnerships
Richard, Sales Executive
[email protected]
Media Relations
May Young, PR Manager
[email protected]
