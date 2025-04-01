Fall Protection Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 4.6 Billion In 2031, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fall protection market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.7% annually from 2025 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 4.6 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global fall protection market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 4.6 Growth (CAGR) 4.7% during 2025-2031 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Fall Protection Market:

The global fall protection market is segmented based on type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on type - The fall protection market is segmented into soft goods, hard goods, installed systems, access systems, rescue kits, services, and others. Among these, soft goods have maintained their dominance due to growing regulatory standards and a rising demand for workplace safety products . Soft goods, which include body harnesses, ropes, lanyards, and other wearable equipment, are highly effective in reducing impact forces during a fall and minimizing the risk of injury. As safety regulations become stricter and the focus on worker protection intensifies, the need for these soft goods in fall protection systems continues to grow, driving market demand. This growing emphasis on safety is further fueled by industries such as construction, oil & gas, and manufacturing, where workers frequently operate at heights. As a result, companies are increasingly investing in soft goods to ensure compliance with safety regulations and enhance worker protection. Services in fall protection include installation, inspection, maintenance, training, and certification of fall protection systems to ensure safety compliance and optimal performance. Services in fall protection are expected to experience the highest growth in the forecasted period due to the increasing need for regular maintenance, training, and compliance with safety regulations in various industries.



Based on the end-use industry type – The fall protection market is segmented into various industries, including construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, utilities, telecom, and others such as wind energy, transportation, and mining. The construction industry is expected to remain the largest demand generator for fall protection in the coming years , driven by the anticipated rise in construction activities and the growing emphasis on safety standards. As construction projects become more complex and involve higher working altitudes, the need for effective fall protection solutions continues to grow. Additionally, increased awareness about worker safety and stricter regulations in the construction industry are pushing companies to invest more in fall protection equipment, further fueling market demand. This trend is likely to expand as global infrastructure projects and urban development continue to rise.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period . This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–



The dominance of the construction industry is a key factor contributing to the Asia-Pacific becoming the largest market for fall protection.

Additionally, China plays a significant role in this region as the largest wind turbine installer, further boosting the demand for fall protection solutions, especially in the wind energy industry. As construction and infrastructure development continue to grow rapidly in countries like China and India, the need for fall protection equipment is expected to rise, supporting the market's expansion in the region.



Fall Protection Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



Increasing construction and industrial activities, rising worker safety awareness, and advancements in fall protection equipment. Growth in infrastructure projects, expanding oil & gas and telecom sectors, and higher adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE).



Top 10 Companies in the Fall Protection Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with over 50 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the fall protection market. Some of the major players provide a complete range of services. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.



3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Inc.

Skylotec GmbH

Guardian Fall Protection Inc.

Kee Safety, Inc.

Delta Plus Group

Gravitec System, Inc.

The Petzl Group WernerCo.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

