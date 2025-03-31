2026 Winter Outlook United States And Canada - Climate Watch For 2030

Winter Weather Outlooks - Climate Change Predictions and Hurricane Predictions - Powered by ClimtePulse Technology

2026 Winter Weather will be Controlled by 5 Natural ClimatePulse Cycles – GWO has Issued a“Climate Change Watch” for 2029-30

- Professor David DilleyOCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Weather Oscillations (GWO) incorporates several factors in determining the outlook for the 2026 winter for the United States, Alaska and Canada. Determination of the severity of the upcoming winter is based on Natural ClimatePulse technology that considers several climate forcing factors that alter seasonal and long-term climates (200 years).An important factor for the upcoming winter is the extent of Arctic Sea ice that helps to either create or inhibit formation of very cold Arctic air. A second very important influence is the state of the ENSO event for either an El Niño or La Niña along the Equatorial Tropical Pacific Ocean. These ESNO events typically influence weather patterns in many regions around the world. The ENSO La Niña event during the 2025 winter caused a weather pattern that helped to provide colder air East of the Rocky Mountains in Canada and the United States.The upcoming 2026 winter will mostly have what is called ENSO Neutral Conditions - which are conditions halfway between the La Niña or El Niño weather patterns. Thus, the 2026 weather patterns will to some degree mimic last winter's La Niña weather patterns – but at the same time - be a little erratic due to ClimatePulse variables described in the“Climate Change Watch” below.The 2026 Outlook is available on GWO's two websites: andClimate Change Watch” for 2030 .There will be some dramatic changes occurring during the next 5 winters - and this is why Professor David Dilley of Global Weather Oscillations has issued a“Climate Watch for 2030”.The North Atlantic Ocean has been experiencing warmer than normal water temperatures during the 15 years. This is a natural cycle that is called“the North Atlantic Oscillation” (NAO). This natural cycle occurs about every 70 years and is currently causing warm ocean water temperatures across most of the North Atlantic. During the next 5 years, this cycle will be transitioning to a“cool water NAO phase that will last for about 50 years. The Pacific Ocean also has a recurring warm to cool water cycle called the PDO (Pacific Decadal Oscillation phase”. The current warm PDO phase in the North Pacific will likewise transition to a cool water PDO phase by 2030 and last for about 30 years.Three other very important cycles will also transition during the next 5 years. The occurrence of solar sunspot cycles is scientifically associated with global warming and cooling cycles that have occurred during the past few hundred years. The current solar cycle reached its pinnacle in 2024 into early 2025 with dramatic displays of solar flares called“Northern Lights”. This signaled the ending of the active sunspot cycle - much like the finale of a fireworks display. The solar cycle is now weakening and transitioning toward a Solar Maunder Minimum that has historically been associated with global cooling cycles.In addition, ClimatePulse electromagnetic gravitational cycles have been proven by Professor Dilley to be instrumental in causing 6 Global Warming Cycles during the past 1,100 years – and 5 recurring Global Cooling Cycles. The ClimatePulse Cycles occur like clockwork and will likewise transition the current global warming cycle to Global Cooling Cycle #6. A cooling cycle typically begins 200-years following the ending of the prior Global Warming Cycle. The prior warming cycle ended near the year 1830 - and the year 2030 is 200 years later.All of the factors are detailed in GWO' 2026 Winter Outlook for North America (United States, Canada and Alaska) and in 4 videos on GWO's climate education pages on the websites andProfessor David Dilley is the senior meteorologist/climatologist Global for Weather Oscillations.

