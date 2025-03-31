Mohr Partners Recruits Dufresne As New Minneapolis Market Leader

"I'm thrilled to join Mohr Partners and lead the firm's efforts in Minnesota," Dufresne said. "Mohr Partners' commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused real estate solutions aligns perfectly with my approach to tenant representation."

"I look forward to expanding our presence in the Minneapolis market and driving value for our clients across the region."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, Darrin was the president of Blue Lake Commercial Real Estate, a tenant/buyer representation firm based in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

"I have a unique and vast background leasing several institutionally owned commercial real estate portfolios consisting of multiple product types," Dufresne said. "This provides me with a substantial understanding of the economics from the landlord's perspective regarding lease negotiations, generating an environment that provides a competitive edge for my clients."

Additionally, he worked as the director of commercial leasing for Sherman Associates, where he oversaw profit and loss and complex lease negotiations for a commercial property portfolio that consisted of 35 mixed-use, retail and healthcare properties that totaled 1.2 million square feet. He also negotiated successful lease transactions with tenants such as Starbucks, Trader Joe's, U.S. Bank, Children's Minnesota Hospital, State Farm, McDonald's, RE/MAX, First American Financial Corporation and Jimmy John's.

Dufresne also spent time as the director of commercial leasing at CSM Corporation, leasing a 6.5-million-square-foot industrial/office/retail portfolio, and as a vice president with CBRE, leasing a 4-million-square-foot industrial portfolio for large institutional clients like Morgan Stanley, Principal Financial, American Express, TIAA and Invesco.

"Bringing Darrin on board in Minneapolis is a key step in our continued national expansion," Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners' Chairman & CEO, said. "With three new offices opened in the past month, Darrin's deep market expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our presence in the Upper Midwest and delivering best-in-class service to our clients across the country."

The addition of an office in Minneapolis continues Mohr Partners' 2025 growth plans. The firm has also opened offices in Cleveland and Seattle this year, in addition to recent expansions in Phoenix; Charlotte, N.C.; and Reno, Nev.

Mohr Partners now operates 25 offices nationwide and has a strong international presence through its owned assets and strategic partnerships.

