Fire Extinguished In Kharkiv Industrial Zone After Nighttime Strikes By“Shaheds”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, a large-scale fire in an industrial area caused by nighttime attacks by the Shahed has been extinguished.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“At 15:40 on March 31, all fires were finally extinguished on the territory of a private enterprise in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv , which was hit by enemy drones at night,” the post reads.

According to the State Emergency Service, two industrial and one warehouse building with a total area of 3,970 square meters were on fire. More than 70 rescuers and more than 30 employees of public utilities fought the fire.

At least two injured as Russian troops strike

As reported, from two in the morning to six in the morning on March 31, Russians struck six times at an industrial area in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv . Eleven high-rise buildings, two kindergartens, and five premises of a manufacturing plant were damaged. Three people were injured and treated on the spot.

Photo: SES