Cannabisnewsbreaks IBN To Drive Coverage For ZJ Events' 2025 Expo Series

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, today announced its collaboration with ZJ Events LLC as the media sponsor in 2025 for the multi-location Alternative Products Expo (“Alt Pro Expo”) series across North, Latin and South America and the BizCann Expo in Medellin, Colombia. For these events, IBN will leverage sophisticated communications tools to optimize virtual coverage and broadcast live updates to more than 2 million social media followers across a variety of platforms.

“ZJ Events' Alt Pro Expo and BizCann events have been instrumental in shaping the global counterculture ecosystem and have seen tremendous success in driving greater engagement between established businesses, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and consumers,” said IBN's Director of Global Operations, Randy Clark.“We are pleased to continue to partner ZJ Events and support their portfolio of marquee events – Alt Pro Expo and BizCann. We look forward to working alongside their wonderful team, supporting their vision, and continuing our long-standing collaboration.”

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (“DBP”) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

