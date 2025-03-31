Flex Seal Launches Flex Caulk Silicone

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Flex CaulkTM Silicone comes in a pressurized can that features a Trigger Flow NozzleTM allowing users to adjust the flow of caulk while eliminating the need for a caulking gun. One more easy-to-use Flex Seal solution for durable, waterproof sealing in both home improvement and professional applications.

"We're excited to extend our popular Flex Caulk line with this new silicone formula," said Phil Swift, CEO and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. Now, consumers have another easy-to-use Flex Caulk option for their projects and repairs.

About Flex Caulk Silicone:



Seals out water, air, and moisture.

Extremely durable and lasts for years.

100% waterproof and weatherproof.

UV, chemical, and mildew resistant.

Use indoors or outdoors.

Won't shrink, crack, or become brittle.

Fast drying, solvent-free, and won't yellow.

Perfect for hard-to-reach areas. Comes in WHITE and CLEAR.

Flex Caulk Silicone is available now at FlexSealProducts and Walmart and will be in other major retailers soon.

About the Flex Seal Family of Products: Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Media Contact: Daniel Gutierrez, Public Relations Communications Specialist.

(954) 282-5400 ext. 158

SOURCE Flex Seal Family of Products