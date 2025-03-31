Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect


2025-03-31 11:46:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q2/2025

  • In Q2, Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 40-60 b.kr. market value.
  • The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all Treasury issues, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.

Attachment

  • GDM Q2 Prospect 2025

