Newamsterdam Pharma To Present At The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or"NewAmsterdam" or the"Company"), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease ("CVD") with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol ("LDL-C"), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

...

Media Contact

Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Jaryd Leady

P: 1-856-803-7855

...

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

...