Nation's Two-Third Population Not In Favour Of ‘Hindu Rashtra’: Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday said that there is a deliberate attempt to spread hatred and spoil the harmonious atmosphere in the country, apparently at the behest of those in power, but such tactics would not succeed because majority of the population does not support such divisive politics.

Aiyar, in an interaction with IANS, said: "More than two-third Hindustanis (countrymen) don't support the political powers that seek to create hostile atmosphere towards minorities and turn the country into Hindu Rashtra."

"Out of this two-third population, 50 per cent comprise Hindus,” he added.

He said that India is a land of diversity and people of all faiths live here with deep bonds of brotherhood and harmony.

The Congress leader also extended Eid greetings to the people of the Muslim faith across the world, including those residing in Middle-East nations, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Europe.

“India is a secular nation. On the occasion of Eid, I want to send greetings to all my Muslim brothers and the Muslim community of the country,” he said.

He said that India promotes equality and co-existence of various communities, including wide range of minorities. He asked the countrymen to celebrate the festival with full religious fervour and advised them not to fall prey to communal rhetoric by radicals and fanatics.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, often landing up in soup lately due to his 'provocative' statements, last hit the headlines when he made 'sensational disclosures' about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Everybody knows about Indira Gandhi. When Rajiv Gandhi was elevated to the chair of Prime Minister, it left everyone stunned, including me. He failed twice in the University, first at Cambridge University and then at Imperial College in London," Aiyar said in conversation with a YouTube channel.