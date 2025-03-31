Treon To Offer New Service Using Amazon Monitron Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With extensive experience in industrial IoT, Treon collaborates with global leaders in logistics and industrial sectors to drive operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making. The Treon Connect platform, now enhanced with Amazon Monitron's capabilities, strengthens Treon's condition monitoring offering, giving customers the flexibility to use Treon's modular platform, enabling faster fault detection and improved equipment reliability.

"We are honored to incorporate Amazon Monitron technology into our offering- a strong recognition of our team's capability to ensure steady manufacturing operations on a global scale. The agreement expands our reach to a wider range of equipment, new customers, and advances our AI initiatives for Treon Connect, ultimately delivering even greater business value for our partners and customers worldwide."

- Joni Korppi, CEO of Treon

Expanding condition monitoring with AI-powered wireless sensor solutions

Treon now provides broad coverage across a wide range of industrial equipment, supporting multiple maintenance approaches-from routine operational monitoring to advanced performance optimization.



Treon Industrial Node C – AI-driven wireless condition monitoring

Treon introduces Treon Industrial Node C, incorporating Amazon Monitron technology, while maintaining the same form factor that existing Amazon Monitron customers are familiar with. The cost-effective, wireless sensor is designed for equipment like conveyors and affordable motors, enabling AI-driven fault detection. Treon Industrial Node X – High-performance wireless early fault detection

Treon Industrial Node X delivers best-in-class performance with AI-driven early-stage fault detection and diagnostics for equipment such as large motors and gearboxes. It optimizes maintenance scheduling, providing sufficient lead time to reduce rush costs and unplanned downtime while extending equipment lifespan.

By integrating these sensors into the Treon Connect platform, businesses can reduce maintenance costs, optimize performance, and improve equipment reliability while minimizing unplanned downtime with AI-driven fault detection.

Both AWS and Treon will be present at Hannover Messe 2025, with Treon at the Predictive Maintenance Pavilion in hall 09, stand F18/7, and AWS in hall 15 (Digital Ecosystem), stand D76.

To learn more about Treon's condition monitoring solutions, visit Treon or contact the Treon team for further details.

About Treon

Treon is a leading technology company with a mission to help businesses improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and sustainability. Its platform, Treon Connect, boosts operational efficiency by utilizing data-driven automation to extend machine lifespan, monitor assets, increase productivity, and ensure safety across industries. Treon is trusted by global leaders to provide secure, customized products that integrate seamlessly into existing business solutions.

