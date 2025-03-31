K-Book Expands Presence On The Global Stage At Bologna Children's Book Fairmarking Its Largest Participation To Date

KPIPA K-Picture Book Author Stand at the 2025 Bologna Children's Book Fair

KPIPA Korea Rights Center at the 2025 Bologna Children's Book Fair

KPIPA will be operating the K-Picture Book Author Stand and the Korea Rights Center to boost the global outreach of Korean publishing content

BOLOGNA, EMILIA-ROMAGNA, ITALY, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ● 40 Korean publishers will participate, with 100 consigned books on display in the anticipation of an increase in rights exports● On-site events will feature authors Kim Dong Soo, Lee Geum Yi, BAMCO, Seo Hyun, Ahn Kyoung Mi, LULY, and othersThe Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (led by Minister Yoo Inchon) and the Publishing Industry Promotion Agency (led by Acting Director Lee Jaeseon) are set to participate in the 2025 Bologna Children's Book Fair on the largest scale ever, to help the global expansion of Korean publishing content.The Publishing Industry Promotion Agency will operate the“K-Picture Book Author Stand” and the“Korea Rights Center” to actively promote Korean picture books and children's literature to international publishing professionals. The Author Stand and Korea Rights Center is located at Bologna Fiere, Hall 29, A2B1, A6B5 with a total area of 352 square meters.The Author Stand will introduce 15 Korean children's book authors and showcase 71 representative works that will be used to showcase the global promotion potential of K-Books. Special events featuring works such as Kim Dong Soo's To Do List, LULY's They Never Made it to Bremen, BAMCO's Trimming Anchovies, Seo Hyun's Rice Cake Shop of a Tiger, and Ahn Kyoung Mi's Masked Nights, as well as events featuring Korean Hans Christian Andersen Awards candidates Kim Dong Soo and Lee Geum Yi will be held to introduce these works and authors to international publishing professionals. In addition, works by 10 featured authors (Kim Minu, Kim Ji Min, Kim Ji Young, Moon Jong Hoon, So Yoon Kyung, Yoon Jeong Mi, Osori, Myo Yim, Jang Seon Hwan, Cho Su Jin) will be specially exhibited to showcase the diverse facets of Korean picture book publishing.There will be a special session at the book fair with Lee Geum Yi, Korea's candidate for the 2026 Hans Christian Andersen Awards, along with a book talk and special exhibition for If You Want to Eat a Red Apple (winner of the 2025 Bologna Ragazzi Opera Prima, published by Finger Publishing; written by Jin Ju, illustrated by Lee Ga Hee) and Star Papa (winner of the 2025 Bologna Ragazzi CrossMedia, published by Book Gorae; written and illustrated by Han Dam Hee)The Korea Rights Center will provide Korean publishers with meeting and exhibition space, offering full support to kick off K-Picture Book Rights Export40 publishing companies and 100 consigned books will be present at the center. The center will conduct 1:1 business consultations between global and Korean publishers, providing shared consulting and exhibition spaces to expand business opportunities and support the global market entry of Korean picture books and children's literature.After the fair, the exhibited books will be donated to Korean language schools and universities in Italy, offering continued exposure to the Korean language and Korean publishing content for interested learners.A representative from the Publishing Industry Promotion Agency stated,“We will do our utmost at this year's Bologna Children's Book Fair to showcase Korea's excellent publishing content to the world and drive industry growth through the export of rights. We will continue to support the global expansion of Korean publishing content in the future.”

KPIPA

KPIPA

+82 63-219-2864

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.