Saveetha College Students Gain IT Insights At WHY Tap
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Students from Saveetha College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (SCALF), 1st-year MCA and BSc, participated in an industrial visit at WHY tap, gaining exposure to IT solutions, digital marketing, and full-stack development.
The session began with Mr. Bala introducing WHY tap and its expertise in IT training, emphasizing the importance of Full Stack Development and Digital Marketing in today's tech landscape. Mr. Shyas provided in-depth knowledge on front-end, back-end, and database technologies, highlighting future advancements in AI-driven development.
A session on Digital Marketing covered SEO, online advertising, and data analytics, showcasing real-world applications of marketing strategies. Ms. Magaimai engaged students in an interactive problem-solving activity, fostering teamwork and critical thinking skills.
The visit provided students with practical knowledge of IT industry trends, career opportunities, and essential skills needed for success, bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations.
About WHY tap
WHY tap, a division of WHY Global Services, specializes in industry-focused IT training in Chennai. With a strong emphasis on practical learning and job support, WHY tap has trained over 10,000 students in digital marketing and full-stack web development, preparing them for high-demand careers.
