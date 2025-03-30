Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No Eid Prayers At Eidgah Srinagar, Uncertainty About Jamia Masjid

No Eid Prayers At Eidgah Srinagar, Uncertainty About Jamia Masjid


2025-03-30 07:06:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, announced that Eid prayers will not be held at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar this year due to ongoing construction work.

Andrabi, however, said arrangements have been made for congregational prayers at Hazratbal Shrine and other shrines, mosques across Jammu and Kashmir.“The biggest congregation will be at Hazratbal Shrine. All arrangements have been completed by the Waqf Board in coordination with line departments,” she stated.

The Eidgah in Srinagar has traditionally been a central venue for large Eid gatherings. However, in recent years, these congregations have been affected by security concerns and adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, Andrabi chaired a high-level meeting with administration representatives on Wednesday to review preparations for Eid
    Fitr, Juma-tul-Vida, and Lailat
      Qadr. The meeting focused on ensuring comprehensive arrangements at shrines and mosques during these significant religious occasions.

      A detailed facilitation plan was discussed, and Andrabi directed the Waqf Board management to coordinate closely with all relevant departments to ensure a smooth experience for worshippers.“Our belief in cooperation has led to successful management in the past, and we are committed to providing fault-free facilitation during these festival days. Public cooperation is our strength,” she emphasized.

      Read Also J&K LG, CM Greet People on Eid Eid
        fitr in Kashmir Being Celebrated Today

        Andrabi also extended her gratitude to the department heads for their support in making these special events successful. Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are in place to accommodate worshippers at designated locations across the J&K.

        Earlier during the day, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had announced that Kashmir's chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will deliver the sermon during Eid
          Fitr prayers at Srinagar's Eidgah grounds.

          “As per Islamic tradition, the Eid
            Fitr congregational prayers will be offered at the historic Eidgah Srinagar at 10 am,” the Auqaf said in a statement.

            The Auqaf had expressed hope that the authorities will not create obstacles and will facilitate the smooth conduct of Eid prayers at Eidgah, respecting the religious sentiments and rights of people.

            It strongly urged that no attempt should be made to disallow the prayers, as witnessed recently on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat
              Vida, which caused widespread resentment among people.

              Mirwaiz, who is chairman of the Auqaf, visited Eidgah Srinagar to review the arrangements and ground conditions on Sunday. Observers say it was not clear if the authorities will allow Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar following the bar on prayers at Eidgah. The mosque was locked by the authorities on last Friday of Ramazan and Shab-e-Qadr, two important occasions in Islamic calendar this month.

              Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN30032025000215011059ID1109372895

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search