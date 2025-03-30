No Eid Prayers At Eidgah Srinagar, Uncertainty About Jamia Masjid

Andrabi, however, said arrangements have been made for congregational prayers at Hazratbal Shrine and other shrines, mosques across Jammu and Kashmir.“The biggest congregation will be at Hazratbal Shrine. All arrangements have been completed by the Waqf Board in coordination with line departments,” she stated.

The Eidgah in Srinagar has traditionally been a central venue for large Eid gatherings. However, in recent years, these congregations have been affected by security concerns and adverse weather conditions.