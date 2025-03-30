No Eid Prayers At Eidgah Srinagar, Uncertainty About Jamia Masjid

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, announced that Eid prayers will not be held at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar this year due to ongoing construction work.
Andrabi, however, said arrangements have been made for congregational prayers at Hazratbal Shrine and other shrines, mosques across Jammu and Kashmir.“The biggest congregation will be at Hazratbal Shrine. All arrangements have been completed by the Waqf Board in coordination with line departments,” she stated.
The Eidgah in Srinagar has traditionally been a central venue for large Eid gatherings. However, in recent years, these congregations have been affected by security concerns and adverse weather conditions.
Earlier, Andrabi chaired a high-level meeting with administration representatives on Wednesday to review preparations for Eid
Fitr, Juma-tul-Vida, and Lailat
Qadr. The meeting focused on ensuring comprehensive arrangements at shrines and mosques during these significant religious occasions.
A detailed facilitation plan was discussed, and Andrabi directed the Waqf Board management to coordinate closely with all relevant departments to ensure a smooth experience for worshippers.“Our belief in cooperation has led to successful management in the past, and we are committed to providing fault-free facilitation during these festival days. Public cooperation is our strength,” she emphasized.
Andrabi also extended her gratitude to the department heads for their support in making these special events successful. Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are in place to accommodate worshippers at designated locations across the J&K.
Earlier during the day, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had announced that Kashmir's chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will deliver the sermon during Eid
